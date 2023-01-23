The former leader of a notorious bikie gang is set to face trial in Spain.

German national Frank Hanebuth is being tried alongside 46 alleged international collaborators for running a chapter of the Hells Angels criminal club on Mallorca that was allegedly involved in organised crime.

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for him on charges of membership in a criminal organisation, money laundering and illegal possession of firearms.

They also are demanding a 4.2 million euro fine for the money laundering charge.

Hells Angels are renowned for their criminal activities in the United States, Canada and Australia.

Other alleged leading members are also charged with running a prostitution ring and drug trafficking and face up to 38 years in prison.

According to the prosecutor’s indictment, the Hells Angels conducted illegal activities in Mallorca from 2009 to 2013 under Hanebuth’s leadership.

He allegedly appointed members who then carried out crimes including extortion, pimping, acquiring illegal firearms and robbery in popular tourist spots.

The accused didn’t limit themselves to riding Harley-Davidsons.

One of Hanebuth’s fellow defendants was cited as driving a Bentley at 200km/h in a 120km/h speed zone before being pulled over by police.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

