A massive truck tipped on the A-7 motorway just before Marbella on Tuesday night sparking long traffic queues.

The concrete pump truck tipped in slippery conditions at Cabopino on the A7 highway Marbella bound about 7.30pm.

The accident happened just when a huge dumping of rain fell over the Marbella area last night.

The storm also brought hail, with images of Marbella residents out on the streets clearing ice from their windshields flooding social media.

The truck driver escaped without any serious injuries.

But long queues of traffic snaking along the A-7 motorway for at least a couple of kilometres lasted for more than an hour as authorities worked in the rain to clear the scene.

