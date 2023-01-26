TWO Catholic churches have been victims of suspected jihadist attacks, resulting in one person killed and one seriously injured.

National authorities have said they are investigating a possible ‘terrorist’ incident after a machete-wielding man attacked several people at two adjacent churches in the southern port city of Algeciras.

The deadly attacks took place yesterday evening when a man attacked clergymen at two different churches – San Isidro and Nuestra Senora de La Palma, around 300 metres apart – just after 8pm.

The attacker, who has been arrested, stabbed the priests with a knife in different churches while shouting “Allah is great”.

The deceased is Diego Valencia, sacristan of the La Palma church and the wounded is Father Antonio Rodríguez, parish priest of the San Isidro chapel. The latter has received a stab wound and is in serious condition at the hospital.

Police have not released details of the suspect, however, local media have indicated that the terrorist suspect, believed to be the sole responsible for the two attacks, is a 25-year-old Moroccan.

Footage, shared on social media by Radio Algeciras, shows two officers escorting a man in a hooded sports top.

“Images of the arrest of the alleged murderer of a person in #Algeciras next to Plaza Alta. Apparently, this individual is also the author of the stabbing of the parish priest of the Church of San Isidro.”

? | Imágenes de la detención del presunto asesino de una persona en #Algeciras junto a la Plaza Alta.



Al parecer, este individuo también sería el autor del apuñalamiento al párroco de la Iglesia de San Isidro. pic.twitter.com/nYIGYapLz3 — Radio Algeciras (@radioalgeciras) January 25, 2023

Investigating Court 6 of the National Court, the competent court for crimes of terrorism, has already taken charge of the case.

