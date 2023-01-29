TWITTER is planning on sacking more than 80% of its workforce in Spain, as the company continues with the shake-up that began after it was bought by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

That said, the number of employees in the country is small, and stands at just 29 people. This means that around 24 staff will be leaving on the conditions that the social network has offered, according to a report in business daily Cinco Días.

Sources told the newspaper that those who are sacked will receive 33 days of pay for each year worked, although there was no confirmation as to whether there would be a cap on the maximum amount that could be received.

Employees of Twitter in Spain expressed their fears in November that they were likely to be fired as part of the sweeping changes introduced by Musk, who is also the CEO of electric car company Tesla.

At the time, the country’s two biggest unions, UGT and CCOO, as well as Labour Ministry sources, warned the company that any changes to its workforce would have to comply with Spanish legislation.

If these regulations are ignored, the sackings will be declared null and void and the company will have to rehire the staff in question.

