3 bedroom Apartment for sale in San Javier with pool - € 258,000

San Javier, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 258,000

Apartment with garden located in San Javier at the Costa Cálida (Murcia) in Spain. Apartment with garden provided with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, communal swimming pool and underground parking space. Our new private complex will have 87 modern and spacious apartments, with 3 residential buildings, a large green area, swimming pools and playgrounds. Choice between 3 types of houses. The apartments on the ground floor have a large terrace and garden, the mezzanines have a beautiful terrace and those on the 4th floor can enjoy a private solarium