PHOTOS of the new care home put together like Lego from modules built in China show the amazing facilities elderly people from Gibraltar will soon enjoy.

The new elderly home is almost ready for people to move in, the Gibraltar Government photos showed.

A Chinese company shipped in the 200 pre-fabricated units on the merchant vessel ‘Great Faith’ on January 11.

Trucks transported the prefabricated modules at night over that week to prevent as much disruption as possible along the usually busy Queensway.

The government apologised for the ‘considerable noise generated by the unloading operation at the dockyard’ during mid-January.

“It is important to bear in mind that the beneficiaries of this project will be many of Gibraltar’s senior citizens,” the government said at the time.

MAGIC: The expertly laid out bathrooms at the Rooke site give elderly people the easiest living arrangement at their new homes

“There is expected to be a significant knock-on effect with homes being released for rental to persons on the housing waiting list,” it added.

Once unloaded, workers quickly arranged them into their correct order like a 3D jigsaw at the site of the former HMS Rooke military base throughout January.

Now in February, the rooms of the new elderly homes are looking like a big improvement on other elderly homes like Mount Alvernia.

Sir Joe Bossano said last year the new elderly people’s home ‘will eventually replace Mount Alvernia’.

He told The Chronicle many elderly residents would want to move to the more centrally located home when given the choice.

