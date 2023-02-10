PAMPER yourself and your other half with a romantic getaway to the dreamy landscapes of inland Malaga or one of the charming Costa del Sol towns…

Sweep your partner off his or her feet with an idyllic escape to any one of these four magical spots, especially chosen by The Olive Press, in a Valentine’s Day special, because it’s that time of the year to treat yourself and your Mr or Mrs Right to a weekend of love, flower-filled landscapes and stunning sunsets.

Two hands forming a heart shape: Malaga’s most Romantic settings for Valentine’s Day. Credit: Pixabay.

Villanueva de la Concepción—one of the most romantic villages in Andalucia with its ‘10 steps to love.’

In the region of Antequera you can find a picturesque little village, with pretty streets and whitewashed houses, that has its own ‘Route of Love’ the so-called ‘ruta para enamorados.’

The route opened in 2015 with 10 landmarks referred to as the ‘10 steps to love’ which are as follows:

Dream of me and I’ll dream of you (Avda. Blas Infante viewing point). Let our love make a mark (Calle Ribera). Whisper sweet nothings (Avda. De la Libertad). Look at me with love (Avda. De la Libertad viewing point). Kiss me now (Calle Real). Show me how to stop time (Avda. Blas Infante). Drink from my lips (Parque Antonio Bolívar). Give me your hand and hear what my heart desires (Avda. Blas Infante). It was meant to be (Carretera de Almogía). Let’s walk this way together (Carril del Agua).

Apart from this romantic walk, the village boasts plenty of picturesque spots which make for great photo opportunities and, best of all, the two main squares in town, the plaza de García Caparró and plaza de Andalucía are bustling bars and shops, a perfect spot to sit back and enjoy a well earned vino (or two) and some tapas with your loved one.

Picturesque little village in inland Malaga with views to the glittering Mediterranean sea. Credit: Pixabay.

Peña de los Enamorados—a Moorish Romeo and Juliet story.

Very close to Villanueva de la Concepción you can find the Peña de los Enamorados, where history interwines with legend and love inspires a passionate tale.

Legend has it that during Medieval times, a young Christian soldier, Tello, imprisoned in the dungeons of Archidona, fell in love with Tagzona, the daughter of the Moorish king. Unable to be together as they wished, they fled the Kingdom of Granada towards Antequera. However, the guards discovered them and made chase, with Tazgona’s father in front and just when the troops of the Nasrid king were about to reach the fugitives, the lovers, realising that they were going to get caught, climbed a high cliff (known since then as the Peña de los Enamorados), from which they threw themselves into the void before being separated.

Peña de los Enamorados, Lover’s Rock in Spain’s Antequera. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

In recent years, Tello and Tagzona’s 15th Century tragic love story has been honoured with a new tourism route. A route which includes signposted viewing points on both sides of the municipal border from where visitors can admire the enigmatic mountain—which looks like the profile of a human face, cloaked in a veil of romanticism.

The Peña de los Enamorados – Lovers’ Rock – is a World Heritage Site together with El Torcal and the Antequera Dolmens.

Ronda—overflowing with romantic nooks and dreamy locations.

This magical mountain-top city is considered ‘one of the best hidden gems in Europe’ and has been recently named by the popular lifestyle & fashion magazine, Hello!, as the ‘the most romantic city in Spain.’

The majestic Tajo bridge in Ronda. Credit: Pixabay.

Overflowing with romantic nooks and dreamy locations, Ronda, with its Old City and the New City, joined by the Tajo bridge, at the bottom of which the waters of the Guadalevín river flow down, is a must-visit for 2023, and also offers plenty of restaurants for a romantic dinner, among which the Michelin-starred Bardal or the Restaurant Azahar stand out.

Golden sunset views in Ronda. Credit: Pixabay.

Frigiliana—a truly privileged setting for sunset chasers and nature lovers.

Located in the heart of the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama Nature Reserve, Frigiliana is widely recognised as one of the most beautiful white villages – or pueblos blancos – in Andalucia.

Renowned for its Moorish old quarter and narrow streets decorated with ceramics mosaic, this white village also boasts to having the best climate in Europe, with warm temperatures in winter, mild spring and hot summers.

Cobbled mosaic steps in a Frigiliana street, Costa del Sol. Credit: Pixabay.

Recently included by the popular American monthly magazine, National Geographic, as ‘essential’ places to visit in 2023 and among the 100 most beautiful villages in Spain

So if you’re looking for a romantic country getaway in Malaga the above tick all the boxes as some of Malaga’s most romantic destinations and are the perfect way to reconnect with your soulmate and nature.

And the best thing is you don’t actually have to wait for Valentine’s Day to fall in love or enamorarte with the province of Malaga.

Love is in the air: Couple holding hands. Credit: Pixabay.

