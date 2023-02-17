A weapons cache has been discovered in a disused Polish ambulance parked up at L’Eliana in Valencia province.

The Policia Nacional found two assault machine guns, with a large amount of ammunition, plus guns in a joint operation with Polish colleagues to bring down an arms and drugs trafficking gang.

Four people, including the ring-leader, have been arrested in a three-phase operation

The gang transported weapons from Poland to sell on the black market in Spain.

A network of Polish-registered vehicles with hidden compartments travelled between the two countries using different drivers.

The group exported marijuana and other drugs to Poland and returned with guns and ammunition.

A finca in La Pobla de Vallbona was being converted into an indoor marijuana farm with the capacity to grow 1,500 plants.

Police seized a drone to provide security at the property, along with eight vehicles.

The investigation which started in late 2021 is still continuing with further arrests not being ruled out.