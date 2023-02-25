KNOWN as the capital of the Alpujarra, Órgiva is a cultural melting pot with residents of 65 different nationalities living and working together. Raul Orellana is the acting Partido Popular mayor. He urges English-speaking residents to exercise their right to vote and help decide the town’s future.

Says Raul: “The period to register in the electoral roll ended on January 15. There’s been a high number of registrations. The elections are held on Sunday 28 May, when we must visit our polling station. If you want to vote by mail, you must visit the Correos from Monday April 3, to collect an application form.”

He adds: “In our existing four years at the town hall, we’ve shown that it’s possible to govern through dialogue and collaboration. We’ve managed a very difficult moment. The pandemic was a test for everyone. Now, with your vote, it’s time to value how things are done and who’s going to manage your town, day to day.”

Raul Orellana at the Órgiva town hall. Photo: Jo Chipchase.

Many residents are concerned about a wave of robbery in the town. Says Raul: “The crime problem derives from the sale and consumption of drugs. From the town hall, we’ve increased the number of local police and we’re asking the government sub-delegation to increase the Guardia Civil and act in known drug selling points. Afterwards, the law, as applied by our judges and prosecutors, must help us to eradicate this problem.”

He adds: “I urge people to denounce crime and appear at trials so that convictions occur. Social services, for their part, are working on options for drug users.”

Raul describes several upcoming projects in the town. He says: “Work on the new court will start soon, we’ll build a new Guardia Civil cuartel, and there’s a parking and plaza project in the town centre. Furthermore, the hospital centre will be a reality. We want it drawn up this year, after allocating land near the empalme, for construction to start in 2024.”

“We’re also improving mobility on Avenida González Robles (the main street), as well as in two other streets, one of the sports center tracks, and creating a new park. Access from Lanjarón is a priority, as is the expansion of our bridges.”

He concludes: “We’re at a crucial moment for the future of Órgiva. Let’s imagine the town hall, Diputacion de Granada, Junta de Andalucia and Spanish government working together. to boost Órgiva and the Alpujarra.”

“We can make our beloved Capital of the Alpujarra a benchmark throughout the province.”

