THE Zoobotanico de Jerez celebrates its 70th anniversary—growing from a small animal exhibition in 1953 to a zoo of national reference.
What began in 1953 with the exhibition of a few animals has become a catalogue of almost 200 species.
Seven decades in which the Zoobotanico de Jerez has become a national reference point and has more than 142,000 visitors a year.
After the zoos in Madrid and Barcelona, the Jerez zoo is the oldest in Spain and has become a national reference in conservation, currently running 50 breeding projects for endangered species with the aim of returning them to the wild, and environmental education.
The zoo, which also has a botanical garden, was born from a water reservoir that supplied the city many years ago.
