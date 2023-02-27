DAVID Bisbal, the Almerian singer, will sing the Himno de Andalucia in commemoration of Andalucia day.

Bisbal will perform at the Teatro de la Maestranza in Seville, where Andalucian personalities and politicians will gather to celebrate the local holiday on the 28th of February. In a TikTok video the singer expressed his delight at being given the opportunity to perform the song which was originally written in 1933 by Blas Infante.

The singer will also be named an honorary citizen of Andalucia on the 20th year of his career following 80 national and international awards alongside the singer and dancer Lola Flores posthumously in what would have been her 100th year.

The performance will see Bisbal put his own spin on the hymn which became the official anthem of Andalucia in 1982.

