A UK drug lord wanted over smuggling cocaine, ketamine, heroin and cannabis into the country has been arrested in Spain.

Policia Nacional agents arrested the 34-year-old man at a house in Estepona last week, where police said he led an operation of smuggling drugs into the UK through Europe.

The group received the drugs from Colombia from the ports of Antwerp in Belgium and other ports in France.

Police said in total the drug lord was responsible for smuggling 293 kilograms of cocaine, 143 kg of ketamine, 12.5 kg of heroin and 5 of cannabis into the UK.

Agents raided the house in Estepona and seized two luxury watches, banking and accounting documentation, some keys and vehicle documentation, as well as 1,150 euros in cash.

There was an international arrest warrant out for the man’s arrest.

He is now being detained at the Central Court of Instruction number five of the National Court.

