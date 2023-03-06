AIRPORTS serving the Costa Blanca and Murcia areas of Spain have been given ‘Best Airport in Europe’ awards by an industry body.

The honours come from Airports Council International(ACI) with members operating nearly 2000 airports around the world.

Alicante-Elche airport took away the best European airport category for facilities that welcome between 15 and 25 million passengers.

It previously won the ACI ‘Best Airport’ crown in 2018 and 2019.

Airport manager, Laura Navarro, said: “This is a real stimulus to continue providing the best services for passengers and for developing improvements to our facilities.”

Corvera airport, which replaced San Javier as Murcia’s regional airport in January 2019, walked away with the ‘less than two million passengers’ category.

It also won awards for Europe’s ‘Easiest Airport Journey’ and ‘Cleanest Airport’ in the same two million-and-under section.

Corvera boss, Carlos Domingo San Martin, commented: “It’s a recognition to all the hard-working staff as we strive to improve our offering.”