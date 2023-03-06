AN Orihuela golf course manager faces prosecution after illegally-felled Mediterranean pine trees were discovered on a 200 m2 area partially within course land.

The Guardia Civil were tipped off about illegal tree felling on the unnamed course close to protected areas like the Dehesa de Campoamor and Sierra Escalona.

Officers from the Guardia’s environment unit, Seprona, went to the site and discovered the felled trees- most of which had already been chopped into wood.

The golf course manager was interviewed and had no documents authorising the removal of the trees.

The illegal accumulation of wood also posed a fire risk and could have spread diseases to local flora and fauna.

A report has been sent to Orihuela and Valencian authorities with potential penalties for breaking forest land rules going as high as a €1 million fine.