A Virgin Atlantic flight from Johannesburg to London Heathrow was forced to divert to Barcelona after the crew declared an emergency.

The Boeing 787-9 was almost 10 hours into the flight when the technical issue with the engine was declared to air traffic control.

The aircraft made an emergency landing on at around 5:00am.

Virgin Atlantic apologised for the inconvenience caused and stated that they are working to ensure customers can continue their journey to London as quickly as possible.

Virgin Atlantic told the Olive Press the diversion ‘precautionary’ and said safety and security ‘wasn’t compromised at any point.’

Angry passengers, who will likely be entitled to compensation, had taken to Twitter to complain of being imprisoned in a waiting room for hours with no Virgin Atlantic staff on hand.

A spokesperson for the airline said a recovery flight will collect stranded passengers from Barcelona El Prat and carry them the final leg of the journey to London by tonight.

