MINISTER for Equality Samantha Sacramento called on Gibraltar to ‘take action to ensure that equity becomes a reality’ on International Women’s Day (IWD).

Sacramento was referring to the IWD’s theme for this year’s global event, #EmbraceEquity, which she said she had made her mission ever since she came into government in 2011.

Since coming into government with the GSLP/Liberals nearly 12 years ago she has helped women fight abuse, get equal pay and grow as leaders.

The IWD, started in 1911, is celebrated all over the world.

The Minister for Equality set up a team to help drive social change across the community.

“When we strive to address and close any gender gaps that may exist we do so guided by a sense of social justice and fairness,” she said in a government statement.

“When we work to address the issues affecting women, we are informed by the knowledge that when women do better we all do better.”

Just last year she passed the Domestic Abuse Act through parliament.

It closed a gap in the law to stop controlling behaviour from partners, exes and those who still live together in the home environment.

“It sends a clear message that this form of domestic abuse constitutes a serious offence and will provide greater support and protection must be afforded to victims who are mainly women,” she said.

“I am very proud of this work for I know that it will have a hugely transformative effect on the fabric of society.”

The new law saw the government invest in police and teacher training to stop abuse before it becomes a serious problem.

Sacramento also passed a law to allow breastfeeding in public.

Women at work

She provided unconscious bias training for the public in the private sector and launched a mentoring programme for women.

More than 100 women went through the course that gave them personal and professional skills to allow them to take leadership and management positions.

Sacramento wanted to show how women had contributed to the community.

To show this fact, she put up a statue for women, issued stamps about them in 2019 and hosted the fireside chat last week.

Her success led her to be elected Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians of the British Islands and Mediterranean region.

She held virtual and in-person conferences to give local women the chance to speak to MPs of their gender in other jurisdictions.

“I would like to urge everyone to consider how they can take single and/or collective action to ensure that equity becomes a reality and not an aspiration,” the minister concluded.

