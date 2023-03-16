ZENIA BOULEVARD- the largest shopping centre in Alicante province- has started an improvement project costing €18 million.

The work will be carried out at night to minimise disruption with shops and restaurants maintaining their normal opening hours.

Over the next few months, the facades, pavement, and all public areas including children’s leisure areas, will be revamped.

The centre at La Zenia on the Orihuela Costa has over 150 businesses including the Inditex fashion group range of shops, Media Markt, Primark, Leroy Merlin, and the Alcampo supermarket.

The facility, which opened in September 2012, welcomed 14 million visitors last year, and is owned by American firm CBRE Investment Management.

CBRE general director for Spain and Portugal, Antonio Simontalero, said: “With our commitment to excellence, we will increase the high standards that Zenia Boulevard has offered since its opening and consolidate its position as one of the best shopping centres in the province and Spain.”

Zenia Boulevard will continue to offer events for the whole family during its overhaul, with children’s entertainment, concerts, workshops, and promotions running as normal.