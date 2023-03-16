DENIA is to get a 2,500 seater sports pavilion costing €11.4 million which will be built next to the municipal athletics track.

The pavilion would be capable of hosting sporting and non-sporting events, and will be home to a multi-sport central court.

Basketball, seven-a-side football, handball, and rhythmic gymnastics will be some of the sports catered for in the building which will cover 3,800 m2.

The council has advertised a €309,000 tender to draft the project over six months, which will be followed by a process to find a constructor who would be expected to complete the work within 20 months.

Denia mayor, Vicent Grimalt said: “The new pavilion will be part of the city’s urban transformation and responds to demands from sports clubs to get the facilities they need.”

Changing rooms, toilets, meeting rooms, offices, and a climbing area will be part of the new facility, which will also see the construction of new outdoor courts and a car park.

Whoever wins the construction contract will have to show that they will maximise energy efficiency in the building, which could be finished towards the end of 2025.

