2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Cas Catala with pool - € 595,000

Cas Catala, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 595,000

FOR SALE!!! Spacious and bright apartment of 80 m2 + 15 m2 of terrace located in the EXCLUSIVE COMPLEX OF BENDINAT GOLF, with IMPRESSIVE VIEWS TO THE GOLF COURSE and DIRECT ACCESS TO THE GOLF COURSE. It consists of 2 double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and 1 renovated bathroom with a shower. Fully equipped and renovated American kitchen. Large living room with access to a small balcony that offers WONDERFUL VIEWS TO THE GOLF COURSE and also access to a large covered terrace. Equipped with air conditioning h / c, built-in wardrobes, pvc windows with double glazing, ceramic floors, elevator… See full property details