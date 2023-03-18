Angry residents against energy macro-projects in Setenil de las Bodegas will protest through the town’s winding streets today.

The ‘Let’s Save Setenil’ march will take place on March 18 at 10am until 1pm, with hundreds of residents planning to carry olive branches as a ‘symbol of the natural environment’ they are trying to defend.

The group is not against renewable energy projects, but are protesting plans earmarked for the area surrounding the idyllic white village.

“Renewables yes, but not like this is the philosophy that will mark this claim against a problem that affects several municipalities in the region, but which is especially big in Setenil, with serious direct damage to agriculture, birdlife, hunting and tourism,” a spokesperson for Let’s Save Setenil said.

The march will start at the El Agro oil store at 10 am.

