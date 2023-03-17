THE IRISH flag was raised in a special ceremony in Torrevieja’s Plaza de la Constitucion on Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The honour of hoisting the green, white, and orange flag went to Frank Durcan from Castlebar in County Mayo.

He was a well-known political figure in the area, holding a county council seat for 40 years until standing down in 2019.

The ceremony was attended by parish priest at the Plaza’s Church of the Immaculate Conception, Manuel Martinez Rocamora, as well as Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolon, and International Residents councillor, Gitte Lund.

FRANK DURCAN & EDUARDO DOLON

Once the flag was raised, a display of Irish dancing took place and the Irish national anthem was sung.

DANCE DEMONSTRATION

The event- attended by Irish residents in the Torrevieja area- ended with lucky green clovers being presented to the special guests.

The clover was used by St. Patrick to symbolise the Holy Trinity during the spread of Christianity to Ireland in the fifth century.

Other local celebrations during the day included the big parade at Cabo Roig, which took place for the first time since 2019 due to pandemic and bad weather cancellations.