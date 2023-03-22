TWO 22-year-old men have been arrested by the Policia Nacional over the rape of a 14-year-old girl in the toilets of an Alicante supermarket on Tuesday.

The assault happened at around 4pm at the store in the Pla district of the city.

The youngster was alone when she was approached by the two individuals.

Following the supermarket attack, they continued to threaten the girl with a knife and took her to the Castle area of Alicante where they sexually assaulted her again.

Despite that assault happening in broad daylight, there appeared to be nobody around who could help her.

The child afterwards went apparently on her own to hospital where she was treated by doctors, who informed police about what happened.

The men were quickly located and arrested at the railway station.

The Policia Nacional has not released any more details about the incident.

It’s the second outdoor sexual assault on an underage teenager in the Valencian Community within eight days.

On March 13, a 16-year-old girl was raped in a Valencia supermarket car park with witnesses chasing away the aggressor, who was arrested a few days later.

