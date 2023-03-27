THE OLD adage that it always rains at Easter in Spain looks set to come true again this year, with good weather forecast for this week but clouds and showers predicted for this weekend, when the holiday week will start for many Spaniards.

According to the AEMET state weather service, a weather front from the Atlantic will bring rain and cloud to Galicia, Cantabria and the Pyrenees on Friday, with cloudy conditions in the south too but without precipitation.

At the weekend, heavy cloud will arrive in the north of the peninsula with rainfall likely, while the rest of the country will also see cloudy skies.

Temperatures are due to fall in the north of the peninsula and the east, while showers are also predicted in the Spanish Pyrenees.

As for Easter week itself, AEMET is forecasting higher-than-average temperatures but more rain, including southern areas such as Andalusia and parts of the east coast. (Easter Friday is on April 7 this year, and Easter Sunday April 9.)

The high temperatures seen in many parts of Spain over the past weekend are likely to continue in the coming days, although they will fall on the Mediterranean coast on Tuesday.

Warmer weather is predicted this week in the north, where the thermometers could go up by as much as 6 or 8ºC.

Conditions will hold steady this week in the Canary Islands but strong winds are forecast.

Read more: