A €1.5 million makeover for Mutxamel’s indoor market has been completed with the enhanced facility reopening as soon as late April.

The project doubling the number of market stall spaces has been jointly funded by Mutxamel City Council and Alicante Provincial Council.

The market will also have a restaurant and leisure area within the old El Salvador school building which dates back to 1932.

Provincial Council president, Carlos Mazon, said: “This will be an area for commerce and the revitalisation of Mutxamel’s economy.”

MAZON INSPECTS NEW STALL AREAS

Work included demolishing the previous interior spaces and the perimeter fencing with the backyard being remodeled as a square and parking space.

The full original exterior design of the building has been respected and Mutxamel council plans to hold numerous cultural and fiesta events with it and outside.

Mutxamel mayor, Sebastian Cañadas, said: “This has been one of the most demanded projects by the municipality and we want the market to become the dynamic axis of the town.”