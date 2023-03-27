THE decomposed corpse of a man, whose identity and age have not been revealed, has been found in Coria del Rio (Sevilla).

As reported by the Emergency Service 112 in Andalucia, at around 2:10pm yesterday March 26, the firefighters of the Diputación de Sevilla reported the discovery of a lifeless body in a canal next to the neighbourhood known as Grupo Obrero de España.

Medics were called to the scene, but could only certify the death of this person.

According to police sources, the body was found among the reeds of the river, at the height of Caridad street, and that it was in a state of decomposition.

Initial findings suggest that the man may have died as a result of drowning, although an investigation is being carried out.

