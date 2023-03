A British motorcyclist is being investigated for traveling at a speed of 202 km/h (126 mph) in Manilva’s municipality last March 17.

Guardia Civil agents spotted the vehicle at kilometer point 1083,1 of the A7 dual carriageway at 8:35am.

The biker, born in Gibraltar and a Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) resident, is currently under investigation for an alleged offense against road safety.