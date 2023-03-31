MARK Petrie moved to Spain when he was just 11 years old and opened his first business here in 1977.

Today he counts on hundreds of loyal clients from all over Spain and has rightfully been recognised in the UK with an MBE for his services to expats.

So, it’s no surprise to discover that Mark is also Denia’s Honorary British Consul – a safe pair of hands to turn to in a time of crisis.

His company, Mark Petrie Insurance Brokers, brings more than 50 years of experience offering clients the best available policies tailored to their individual needs.

Mark Petrie with MBE

With offices in Javea and Denia, his experienced team offers a wide range of insurance services from car, home, health and boat insurance, to legal assistance policies.

Because the brokerage is not affiliated to any company, it can offer the most appropriate policies on the market to suit individual needs at the most competitive prices.

His team of five works with all the leading agents such as Liberty, Allianz, Plus Ultra, Reale, Zurich, DKV, Salus and many more to offer a personalised service from day one.

“Each policy is tailored to what the customer needs and wants, and we are very expat orientated,” explained Mark.

While we have many clients here, we have others from as far away as Galicia, Madrid, Sevilla and Málaga. By reducing response times and with an insurance programme run by professionals, our clients get the most out of any policy that they take out.

For more information visit: https://www.mark-petrie.com/home/

Or contact by phone: +34 965 793 712 or email: brokers@mark-petrie.com