TEMPERATURES will plummet by at least ten degrees on Saturday to bring an abrupt end to a mini-heatwave in the Valencian Community.

Thermometers have soared over two days to unseasonal high levels of up to 32 degrees in the day and up to 19 degrees at night.

The warm westerly winds will disappear from Saturday with temperatures falling to normal levels of around 20 degrees during the day, along with a corresponding night time drop.

Cloudy skies will appear in parts of the Valencia region with an outside chance of an isolated scattered shower in the north.

The start of Semana Santa on Sunday will also be greeted by clouds in some areas that could intensify in inland parts of the region.

Temperatures in Valencia city will reach a respectable 22 degrees, but go down to between seven and nine degrees at night.

Benidorm will be cooler with a 19 degree high, but ten degrees overnight.

In the south, Torrevieja is predicted to reach 24 degrees this Sunday, before falling to 21 degrees for all of next week.

Overnight values will be around seven degrees.

In keeping with the rest of the winter, March is expected to be one of the mildest-ever recorded in the Valencian Community.

While good for sun-seekers and tourism, the lack of rain caused by unusual weather patterns is increasing fears over water supplies, with Spain officially in another long-term drought.