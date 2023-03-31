AN incredible 91 fires have been set by arsonists in Northern Spain’s autonomous community of Asturias.

It has been reported that 174 people from 39 different properties have been evacuated in the municipalities of Valdés, Villayón and Tineo.

Over 600 people are currently taking part in the firefighting operation. They are supported by dozens of land vehicles, two seaplanes and five helicopters.

“They are fire terrorists,” President of Asturias Adrián Barbón has said in relation to those responsible for the arson.

La situación para que nos hagamos una idea de lo que estamos viviendo.

Asturias y Cantabria incendiadas.

Repito: ellos, los que prenden fuego, son los responsables.

Son TERRORISTAS DEL FUEGO, que ponen en riesgo la vida de las personas y de nuestros pueblos.

MÁXIMA PRECAUCIÓN. pic.twitter.com/XjVeFR3AHF — ? Adrián Barbón ?? (@AdrianBarbon) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, in Cantabria, Asturias’ neighboring autonomous community, forest firefighters are dealing with 28 fires.