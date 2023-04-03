TWO MEN accused of the 2019 murder of a British businessman on the Costa del Sol have been bailed by a Fuengirola court.

Aaron Asquith, 25, and Edward Taylor, 39, have been in Spanish custody for nearly three years, but the court freed them as the investigation still continues.

The two men have surrendered their passports and been ordered to check in to authorities twice-monthly.

Peter Williamson, 39, from Salford was shot dead outside his Mijas home in his UK-plated Audi as he returned from the gym on November 21, 2019.

The two suspects- both also from Salford- travelled to his street and one of them allegedly gunned him down seven times, with one bullet entering his heart.

Police revealed that the alleged assassins had flown from the UK to Barcelona and drove a rental car down to Mijas where they ‘watched Williamson for days’ at the Riviera del Sol urbanisation.

A joint operation between the Guardia Civil and Manchester police saw the men arrested in May 2020 in Murcia and Salford.

One of the alleged killers was arrested at his luxury villa in the Murcia hamlet of Baños y Mendigo after spending a few months travelling through South America and Europe before returning to Spain during the coronavirus lockdown.

The other suspect flew back to the UK from Malaga and was detained on arrival for flouting a house arrest order.

He was subsequently extradited under the terms of a European Arrest Warrant.

Investigators at the time said that a dispute between ‘rival drug traffickers’ was the ‘primary motive for the murder’, but Williamson’s family have always denied that he was involved in drug dealing.

READ MORE: