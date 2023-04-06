THE Guardia Civil in Santanyi have arrested three men for stealing 18 brand-new air conditioning units.

The crew struck at a hotel that is undergoing renovations in Colonia de San Jordi.

The three detainees spent a week organising the theft of the air conditioners valued at €15,000.

Helped by information supplied by citizens, the leader of the group was identified and arrested, followed shortly by his two colleagues.

The Guardia described the gang leader as a ‘very violent person’ with an extensive criminal record and several restraining orders in force against him.

He not only took part in the robberies but also threatened to kill somebody that witnessed the air conditioning heist.

The criminal forcibly entered the witness’ home but discovered he was not there.

The gang has been charged with theft, home invasion and making death threats.