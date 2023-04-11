Renfe will launch this Wednesday April 12 the ticket sale of the first Avlos travelling between Madrid and Andalucia.
The low-cost version of AVE high speed trains will provide two daily services of the journeys Malaga-Madrid and Sevilla-Madrid.
They will all stop from June 1 at all intermediate stations along the route: Antequera Santa Ana, Puente Genil, Cordoba, Villanueva de Cordoba, Puertollano and Ciudad Real.
Each train will offer a total of 438 seats, with two of these being for customers with reduced mobility.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.renfe.com/es/es from tomorrow morning.
