THE SPANISH food safety agency has issued an alert about the possible presence of bacteria in a particular brand of ground cinnamon.

According to Aesan, which is part of the Consumer Affairs Ministry, clostridium perfringens has been detected in jars of cinnamon from the Especias Pedroza brand.

The bacteria is one of the most common causes of food poisoning, but can sometimes be ingested without causing any harm.

The alert was raised in the Madrid region, but it is not known how widely distributed the product has been within the rest of Spain.

?? Alerta por presencia de Clostridium perfrigens en canela molida.

? No consumir

?? Nombre: canela molida

?? Marca: Especias Pedroza

?? Lotes: A220079 y A222605

? https://t.co/bfnxz3rZRB pic.twitter.com/6HWcxzxCFh — AESAN (@AESAN_gob_es) April 11, 2023

Aesan stated that the lot numbers of the affected jars are A220079 and A222605. The weight of the jars is 700 grams.

Once ingested, clostridium perfringens can cause gastroenteritis with symptoms including diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

Read more: