A PAIR of wanted crypto tycoons face arrest warrants after failing to turn up in court.

The two operators of failed crypto exchange, Globix, failed to show up at Gibraltar Supreme Court yesterday.

Gibraltarian Damien Carreras and his associate, Russian Pavel Sidirov, did not respond to the court or even send legal representation for an initial hearing.

Their company went into liquidation last month amid accusations of fraud and theft and it being a possible ‘Ponzi scheme’.

Despite their no-show, there will be a further hearing on June 13, which they must attend or, according to Olive Press legal sources, face arrest warrants for contempt of court.

The case is still a civil matter with no criminal charges yet brought.

However, the court has already taken out injunctions and disclosure orders against the pair, who are believed to be in Barcelona, Palma and Alicante.

On top of demanding all documentation on the firm, the injunction blocks them – and a mysterious ‘unknown person’ – from accessing the Globix funds.

Globix CEO Damian Carreras, who has presided over the ‘inexplicable’ loss of tens of millions of investor funds, is now facing the prospect of criminal charges

In spite of effectively ceasing to trade in June last year and freezing hundreds of investors out of their funds on the platform, Globix only went offline on March 23 this year.

This came nearly a full two weeks after the company went into liquidation on March 10 and while liquidators were attempting to gain access to the system themselves.

They are tasked with unravelling the whereabouts of the missing millions, which Carreras, 39, had claimed were in the hands of a mysterious Ukrainian IT firm.

But officers of the court investigating the inner workings of the company soon dismissed this story as ‘unlikely’.

They determined that the missing millions, scattered across a large number of online ‘crypto wallets’, were completely possible to locate and accessible.

They have discovered that millions in the wallets ‘were vanishing’ over a space of months that included when Globix was experiencing ‘payment processing issues.’

Just three weeks ago on March 23, €4 million mysteriously disappeared from one Globix wallet containing €14 million.

Gibraltar police told the Olive Press they are ‘aware of the Globix issue’, but as the proceedings are still at a civil stage they are not currently involved.

The injunctions against accessing the crypto wallets remain in place and are believed to be the first of their kind in Gibraltar.

