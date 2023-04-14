Five men accused of gang raping a women in the Catalan town of Rubi were sent to prison last Thursday 14.

They are believed to have taken the victim to an abandoned industrial plant and then raped her last December.

Police undertaking the investigation found a number of cigarette butts and a used condom at the locus.

The alleged rape is said to have taken place at an abandoned industrial plant in Rubi. Alamy Stockl Photo

All the accused are to be taken into custody after the judge has considered that there exists a risk of absconding.

The alleged rapists are all between 20 and 25 years-old and have been banned from approaching or communicating with the victim, who is also of legal age.