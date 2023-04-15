THE National Court in Madrid has bailed an Ebro province man arrested in January for sending six letter bombs to political and military targets.

Pompeyo Gonzalez Pascual, 74, from Miranda de Ebro must report to a court each week and has been ordered to surrender his passport.

A judge ruled on Friday that the former civil servant who worked for Vitoria City Council had no previous criminal record and deemed that he was unlikely to reoffend.

He was detained in January for allegedly sending letter bombs late last year to Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, as well as to the Ukraine and US embassies in Madrid.

An employee at the Ukrainian Embassy was slightly injured while handling one of the letters.

Police said they found a bomb-making workshop at Gonzalez Pascual’s home.

The Interior Ministry said at the time that was an indication of meticulous planning going into making the letter bombs.

He was charged with the manufacture and use of explosive devices for terrorist purposes, according to court documents.

Two of the alleged offences were classified as aggravated since they involved targeting members of the government.

The six letter bombs were sent in November and December and required the intervention of bomb-disposal experts.

One was destroyed after being dispatched through the post to Pedro Sanchez.

Other letters went to the Defence Ministry, an EU satellite centre at the Torrejon de Ardoz air base, and an arms factory producing grenades sent to Ukraine.

READ MORE: