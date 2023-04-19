A 26-YEAR-OLD Amazon delivery driver deliberately drove his van into a parked Valencia police car because he was angry for being penalised for using his phone when behind the wheel.

He told a co-worker what he planned to do who pursued his colleague but was unable to stop him.

The man was spotted swigging beer from a litre bottle in the driver’s seat when he staged his revenge outside the Policia Local station in the Benicalap area of Valencia.

At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, the irate and intoxicated motorist intentionally rammed one of the parked police patrol vehicles after making several circuits around the area.

PRIME REVENGE

Astonished officers saw him gulp down some more booze before exiting his Amazon van in an inflamed mood, clutching a glass bottle in each hand.

Witnesses said he unleashed a tirade of profanity and threatened to ‘throw a bomb’ at the policemen.

Officers tried to calm him down but he pounced on one of them and tried to take his gun.

After a struggle, several policemen managed to immobilise the man and handcuffed him.

He was taken to a nearby health centre and continued his defiant behaviour which included damaging another patrol car which he kicked.

A medical worker gave him a sedative to calm him down and the man said his anger came from an incident hours earlier when a police officer saw him driving when using his mobile phone, resulting in him being docked six points from his driving licence.

The effects of the sedative appeared to wear off quickly, because after being taken to a police station, he damaged another patrol car.

He threatened to kill two officers by quoting Liam Neeson from the ‘Taken’ movies as he suggested ‘As soon as I get out of here, I’m going to find you and I’m going to kill you’.

The officers were told their days were ‘numbered’ and he suggested that he was going to ‘skin them alive’ with a knife.

He refused to take a breathalyser test and was taken to Valencia’s La Fe hospital.

It’s presumed that his career with Amazon is at an end.