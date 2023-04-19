A 50-years-old man has been rescued after being lost for four days in the mountains of Sa Coma de Andratx in Mallorca.

He is believed to have fallen and injured his leg during a hike in the area.

Firefighters were advised at 4pm on Tuesday that a man was screaming for help in the woods. They were able to find him later that evening and carried him to an ambulance that had been waiting nearby.

The rescued hiker was quickly taken to hospital outside Palma, where he is believed to be recovering favorably.

On Monday, another man was rescued at a beach in Betlem, in the northeast part of the island.

Firefighters carryng the man that almost drawn in Betlem. Photo by Bombers de Mallorca.

The young man was also assisted by firefighters after he reached exhausted Na Clara beach.

He had been swimming in the sea and was found with drowning and hypothermia symptoms.