THE Gibraltar Parliament hosted the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Executive Committee for their mid-year meeting in Gibraltar this week.

The two days of meetings took place on April 18-19 2022 and welcomed Speakers and Members of Parliament from across the Commonwealth, both in-person and via video link.

Delegates discussed key governance issues and planning for the year ahead including the CPA’s legal status, financial reporting and future activities,

The 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference will be held in Ghana this year.

The CPA Executive Committee was due to have been held in Gibraltar in recent years, but the COVID-19 global pandemic made that impossible.

The Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee Ian Liddell-Grainger from the UK said: “The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association provides a unique platform for inter-parliamentary dialogue to take place amongst its membership of Parliaments and Legislatures.

“The CPA Executive Committee is pleased to be meeting in Gibraltar to further the CPA’s work in strengthening parliamentary democracy across the Commonwealth supported by the CPA Headquarters Secretariat team.”

Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament and CPA Gibraltar Branch President Melvyn Farrell and the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Hon. Fabian Picardo both welcomed parliamentary colleagues.

The Speaker said: “I am delighted to welcome Parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth to Gibraltar for the CPA Executive Committee meetings.

“The CPA Gibraltar Branch is active in the wider CPA networks and is committed to engaging with the Commonwealth.

“The CPA is a forum through which we are able to share our innovations, experiences and best practices in our Parliament and where we can learn from other Legislatures on delivering parliamentary democracy and good governance for our citizens.”

READ MORE: