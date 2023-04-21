VALENCIA’S popular University Paellas festival returns on Friday 21 April with festivities kicking off at 5pm.

There will be a total of five music stages which will play an array of house, techno, pop and reggaeton.

The festival’s name-sake stems from a tradition in which paella was cooked on campus on celebratory days, now the popular Spanish dish is used symbolically.

All 5,000 daily tickets have sold out with only 20 afterparty tickets remaining on the event’s website which will take hardcore revelers from 2am to 7am.

The festival is scheduled for 21, 22, and 28 of April.

