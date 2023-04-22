IT has been a year since Hard Rock Hotel Marbella opened its doors to guests after extensive renovations, and its reputation for fun and glamour in a first class setting has just grown and grown.

The iconic adults-recommended hotel (16 and over) offers remarkable experiences while reflecting the immersive music environment for which Hard Rock Hotels are known.

Photo: Palladium Group

Managed by Palladium Hotel Group, it is situated in Puerto Banús, one of the most stunning parts of the Costa del Sol, and is a few steps away from the renowned Nueva Andalucía Beach.

A Fascinating Hard Rock-themed Hotel

Photo: Palladium Group

In true Hard Rock style, a variety of signature brand experiences and amenities exclusive to Hard Rock Hotels can be found here. The hotel features a curated collection of music memorabilia, distinctive luxurious decor, and a lush and oasis-like garden.

Thanks to their sparkling events and incredible live concerts and performances, guests have free access to the hotel’s music shows, including a programme of star-studded line-ups.

The Sound of Your Stay® – The Soundtrack of Your Holidays

Guests can turn their room into a tailor-made musical experience with Hard Rock’s Sound of Your Stay® programme. This allows them to listen to Tracks®-curated playlists inspired by the city they are in. Crosley record players are available upon request with Wax®, or they can play a Fender guitar with Picks® in the privacy of their room. What is more, the high life is never far with 24-hour room service and in-room Rock Om® yoga.

An Unparalleled Relaxation and Culinary Scene

There are two exclusive bars for guests right by the hotel pools: Sun Society and Eden Pool Club. Both offer a fabulous menu full of delicious snacks, exclusive cocktails, premium spirits, and all sorts of refreshing drinks so that they can toast to the good life.

Pampering Spa Experiences at the Rock Spa® Wellness Centre

Guests can pamper themselves with body and facial treatments and massages, or just relax in the sauna, hammam, or spa pool. Here they will find everything they need to recharge their energy.

Weddings Rock at Hard Rock Hotel Marbella

Hard Rock Hotel Marbella is also a glamorous option for a wedding – and it takes the stress out of the big event. Wedding planners are on hand to help customise a party and make a couple’s wedding dreams come true.

hardrockhotels.com/marbella