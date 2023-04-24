Spain-based car hiring company Wiber rent a car has introduced a 32-hour working week across all its offices in the country.

The company has offices in Spain’s main tourist spots, including Mallorca, Valencia, Alicante, Ibiza and Costa del Sol.

This measure will positively affect the totality of their workforce and not just employees working in administrative and customer service positions.

The decrease in the number of hours will not lead to a wage reduction, as workers will maintain their previous salaries.

Spain currently has a 40-hour working week, but this may be subject to change.

Minister of Labour Yolanda Diaz has advocated for a reduction of the working week. Photo by Juan Carlos Rojas: Cordon Press

Spanish Minister of Labour Yolanda Diaz has spoken about the benefits of shorter working weeks earlier this year.

“People should work to live and not live to work,” she said.