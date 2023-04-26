EX-US PRESIDENT Barack Obama and his wife Michelle will be flying to Barcelona this Friday to attend a concert by their good friend Bruce Springsteen.

‘The Boss’ will be performing at the city’s Olympic Stadium, with the Obamas staying in a ‘five-star’ city hotel according to El Pais.

A full security team will be employed including the former president’s secret service bodyguards in addition to support from the Mossos d’Esquadra who will have full knowledge of his itinery.

It will be the second of three successive Barcelona gigs for Springsteen which are kicking off the European leg of his world tour.

‘THE BOSS’ IN CONCERT(Cordon Press image)

It’s the first time that Springsteen and his E Street Band will have visited Spain since May 2016 when he performed at FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium.

Coinciding with his three concerts in Barcelona, the Palau Robert has inaugurated an exhibition about Springsteen’s very first gig in the Catalan capital that took place on April 21, 1981 at the Palau d’Esports.

