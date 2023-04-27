A HABITUAL criminal who stabbed a man four times in a Valencia nightclub has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The 38-year-old Spaniard had over 60 previous arrests and has been charged with attempted homicide following the assault on April 6.

The victim suffered wounds to his stomach, right hand, back and left biceps area.

The assailant has also been charged with robbing three bars in his home town of Xirivella and trying to strangle a man in Alaquas over a debt.

Along with two other men, they stole €750 from the victim as well as a mobile phone, jewellery, and a wallet.

The criminal was caught after his car was identified as the getaway vehicle from the Xirivella bar robberies which always took place at dawn.

Clothing including gloves and balaclavas as well as tools used in the break-ins were discovered in the car.

His arrest led officers to link him to the assaults in Alaquas and Valencia.