A 40-YEAR-OLD MAN accused of killing a 15-year-old boy by shooting him on several occasions in Hipolit de Voltrega (Barcelona) has been arrested.

He is alleged to have shot the teenager several times during a fight in the early morning of today (Monday May 1).

The accused is an Hipolit de Voltrega resident with previous convictions who goes by the initials D.M.

It has been reported that he had fled the crime scene by escaping through a nearby forest.

The alleged murderer was found as part of a large search operation with drones and helicopters around 2pm.

Regarding the crime scene, when a Mossos d’Esquadra patrol arrived at the locus, they found the teenager laying down on the ground, seriously injured.

Medical staff could not do anything to save his life.