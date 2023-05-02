A 23-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for starting six fires in Porreres in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The blazes damaged 12 cars, some of which will have to be totally written off, as well as the front of an office building on Calle Fra Juniper Serra.

The Guardia said some of the vehicles were newly-registered models with one report suggesting that over €70,000 of damage was committed.

The pyromaniac struck quickly in six streets as he travelled around on an electric scooter.

It’s believed the man- who lives in Porreres- used some kind of accelerant to set fire to the cars.

Firefighters had a busy morning dealing with the incidents while council teams repaired damage to street furniture.

An elderly woman who lives next to the office affected by the fire told the Ultima Hora newspaper: “We don’t understand why he has done this.”

The arson spree started at around 3.20am with the final blaze coming just over two hours later.

The 23-year-old man also stole items from some of the cars he set on fire which were found after his arrest by the Guardia Civil.

