TWO bank robbers held up a Torrevieja bank on Tuesday morning and escaped with just €500.

The hooded men entered a branch of the Sabadell Bank on Calle Orihuela at 8.30am.

CALLE ORIHUELA BRANCH(Torrevieja Radio Image)

One of them was armed with a kitchen knife to intimidate the bank staff while his associate stood guard at the entrance.

They fled on foot having pocketed €500 with none of the employees being injured during their ordeal.

The Guardia Civil and the Torrevieja Policia Local have been looking for the robbers, but so far without success.

READ MORE: