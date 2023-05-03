EXPERTS have been taking water samples at the port of Denia to work out why the water has turned a muddy brown colour.

Members of the Denia Policia Local’s Environmental Unit along with scientists from the Montgo Scientific Station got into the murky waters on Tuesday to find out the source of the discoloured liquid.

It appeared on Monday in a large part of the inner basin in the Raset area with the working theory that it was caused by a leak from the public rainwater drainage system.

Samples were taken in the same areas at the port into which the rainwater collectors pour in as well as from a variety of drains.

DOWN THE DRAIN(Denia Policia Local image)

It’s believed last weekend’s heavy rain may have caused the problems to the collectors.

Members of the Montgo Scientific Station used a multiparameter probe to determine the origin of the pollution.

Once the analysis and investigation is concluded, Denia’s environment department will be sent the findings.

It will then be down to the council to take any appropriate action against possible offenders.

