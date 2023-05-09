A MOROCCAN gang allegedly involved in robberies with violence has been dismantled in Galapagar (Madrid).

It was formed by seven members, two 17-year-old minors and five young adults aged between 18 and 27.

All the accused aged 18 or over have been arrested and two of them, including the 20-year-old gang leader, taken into custody.

Guardia Civil has told the Olive Press that the two members in pre-trial detention had been previously arrested in February for being part of the infamous Latin Kings gang.

It is alleged that the gang forced two young people in the street to go to a waste ground, where they struck them and stole their money last April 16.

They are further believed to have injured and made death threats to the victims while holding blades.

The criminal group is also accused of breaking into a house to forcibly steal a bicycle on April 11.

And they were allegedly caught on CCTV causing damage to four vehicles parked in the street.

A Guardia Civil spokesperson has told the Olive Press about the arrest of the two main members.

“They were spotted when riding a motorcycle without a driving permit in a pedestrian area,” she said.