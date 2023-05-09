CULTURAL and business leaders from Gibraltar have visited its US sister city of Raleigh, capital of the state of North Carolina.

During the visit, professional working groups spoke of Gibraltar’s financial services, fintech and blockchain regulation.

Cultural leaders exchanged books at the City of Raleigh Museum and the North Carolina State Archives.

Gibraltar officially twinned itself with Raleigh in November 2021.

US Gibraltar representative David Liston led the delegation to Raleigh over the last few days.

The twinning of the cities followed business contacts by the American Chamber of Commerce in Gibraltar (Amcham), Startup Grind Gibraltar and government ministers.

Amcham President James Lasry spoke to financial experts how Gibraltar had regulated blockchain ‘on a principles base’ during a lunch there.

One of the visitors to Raleigh was the Head of Global Facilities at multinational data company Continent 8, Luis Garcia.

The company has its own data centre 500 metres deep into the Rock of Gibraltar that helps serve the British territory’s large gaming sector.

Garcia told local broadcaster GBC it is now waiting on new state rules to widen its reach into North Carolina with its base in Raleigh.

Business and cultural leaders visited North Carolina State University, which specialises in launching startups.

From a cultural side, Garrison Library director Jennifer Ballantine Perera gave North Carolina Museum director Ken Howard a presentation on Operation Torch.

General Eisenhower, who later became US President, led the Second World War allied attack on Vichy-held North Africa.

Finally, Democrat governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper presented the flag flown at the State Capitol building to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III last weekend.

